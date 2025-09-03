Back to overview
Thyssenkrupp nucera acquires technology assets from Green Hydrogen Systems

September 3, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Thyssenkrupp nucera, the hydrogen business of German-based engineering company thyssenkrupp, has completed the acquisition of key technology assets from Danish company Green Hydrogen Systems (GHS).

Courtesy of thyssenkrupp

It is understood that the asset deal includes intellectual property as well as a test facility with a full-size prototype in Skive, Denmark.

As informed, the transaction was finalized following receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and the consent of the court-appointed insolvency administrator. Reportedly, the purchase price is in the high single-digit million euro range.

With this acquisition, thyssenkrupp nucera seeks to strengthen its position in the field of alkaline water electrolysis (AWE), with additional focus on pressurized solutions.

To note, the company signed the agreement to acquire the assets from Green Hydrogen Systems earlier in 2025.

At the time, Werner Ponikwar, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera, stated: “With this acquisition, we are reinforcing our commitment to driving the green energy transition and deepening our technology leadership in hydrogen.”

“The high-pressure electrolysis technology developed by Green Hydrogen Systems operates with high efficiency at up to 35 bar – a key advantage for industrial applications where hydrogen is typically required in compressed form. In many cases, this eliminates the need for additional compression. Furthermore, the test facility offers us an excellent opportunity to accelerate and intensify our own research and development activities in a highly practical environment.”

