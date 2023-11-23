Titan bunkers LNG-powered AIDAnova in Hamburg

November 23, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Dutch bunker supplier Titan has performed a bunkering operation of AIDA Cruises’ AIDAnova for the first time in Hamburg.

Illustration; Image courtesy of Meyer Werft

As informed, the bunkering, which was carried out on November 11, was performed by Green Zeebrugge bunker vessel. The vessel AIDAnova received approximately 1244 cubic meters of LNG at the Steinwerder Cruise terminal.

Titan highlighted that the operation exemplifies the company’s commitment “to sustainable maritime practices and showcases the efficiency and viability of cleaner solutions”.

“This operation would not have been possible without the close cooperation between all parties,” the bunker supplier concluded.

In September this year, AIDA Cruises and the Port of Hamburg signed a long-term agreement to strengthen Hamburg as a cruise location.

The cruise company and the city laid the foundation for sustainable development in Hamburg seven years ago, when Europe’s first shore-side power plant went into operation at the Cruise Center Altona.

German cruise line AIDA Cruises, part of Carnival Corporation, wants its fleet to be zero-emission by 2040, ten years ahead of the climate targets set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).