TKI Offshore Energy launches open innovation call for offshore hydrogen

November 16, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

TKI Offshore Energy, a part of Energy Innovation NL, has launched an open call with a total budget of €400,000 for innovation projects in the field of offshore hydrogen.

Illustration; Gemini offshore wind farm. Source: Gemini Windpark

As explained, the purpose of the open innovation call is to promote offshore hydrogen production and support companies and research institutes in developing innovative solutions for it.

The call seeks proposals that enhance the feasibility, viability, and desirability of offshore hydrogen production, including subjects such as innovations for direct hydrogen production from seawater, innovations that reuse waste streams (oxygen and heat) from offshore hydrogen production, optimization to improve operation and maintenance of production facilities, innovations for optimizing hydrogen transport from offshore production facilities to shore and similar.

The research topic must align with the TKI Offshore Energy program (MMIP 1) and contribute to the Dutch knowledge economy and knowledge position and fit within a Public-Private Participation (PPP) subsidy regulation.

Further criteria of the open innovation call state that the coordinator/main applicant should be based in the Netherlands. Within the consortium, only organizations with a Dutch office can receive subsidies for their activities. The consortium should consist of at least one private entity and at least one knowledge institute.

Out of the total available subsidy budget of €400,000, a maximum subsidy of €100,000 will be allocated per project.

Interested parties are to complete registration no later than December 22 and submit all documents by January 21, 2024.

The call aligns with the Dutch government’s actions to stimulate and accelerate innovation in offshore hydrogen production.

The country has taken steps towards offshore green hydrogen production with a 50-100 MW pilot expected in 2028 and an offshore demonstration project of up to 500 MW in 2031.

Both projects are in alignment with the goal of scaling up to 21 GW in 2030 and 70 GW in 2050 for offshore renewable energy.