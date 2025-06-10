Back to overview
Home Hydrogen Andritz opens electrolyzer gigafactory in Germany

Andritz opens electrolyzer gigafactory in Germany

Business Developments & Projects
June 10, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Technology group Andritz has opened a new electrolyzer facility in Erfurt, Germany, designed to deliver an initial annual production capacity of approximately one gigawatt (1 GW).

Courtesy of Andritz

As disclosed, the new gigafactory is located on a site with a history of industrial manufacturing, providing a foundation for the production and transport of electrolyzers.

At the premises, key components for green hydrogen production have already been produced since March 2025, Andritz said, adding that the output can be flexibly scaled up depending on customer demand.

Joachim Schönbeck, CEO of Andritz, commented: “With this Gigafactory, we not only support our customers in mastering the green transition, but also get closer to our goal of being a leading provider of innovative, economically viable solutions here. At our site in Erfurt, we benefit from the existing infrastructure and look back on over 125 years of expertise in heavy machinery construction. This gives us the best conditions to produce electrolyzers on a large scale.”

Mario Voigt, Prime Minister of Germany’s Thuringia, stated that the project is a “clear signal for value creation and future security in Thuringia,” stressing: “Hydrogen is more than just an energy carrier – it is a storage system and a catalyst for industrial renewal.”

To note, all green hydrogen products made in Erfurt are said to be CE-certified and reportedly meet European safety and performance standards.

In other news, Andritz received an order from rostock EnergyPort cooperation (REPCO), a joint venture of RWE Generation, EnBW Neue Energien, RheinEnergie and Rostock Port, for the engineering of a 100 MW green hydrogen plant in Rostock, Germany.

This facility is expected to be one of the first ones in Germany to supply the German hydrogen core network and the future European hydrogen backbone infrastructure. Furthermore, according to Andritz, it will serve local industries and the mobility sector.

