TMS Cardiff Gas takes delivery of Shell-chartered newbuild

May 11, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Greece-based shipping company TMS Cardiff Gas has taken delivery of its latest newbuild, the LNGShips Manhattan.

Courtesy of TMS Cardiff Gas

The vessel departed the South Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries on May 7 and is currently in the Philippine sea, shipping data provided by VesselsValue shows.

The vessel completed its sea trials at the start of May.

The vessel owned by LNGShips will join LNGShips Athena and LNGShips Empress, which have been previously delivered into a charter deal with Shell.

Like its two sister ships, LNGShips Manhattan is capable of transporting 174,000 cubic meters of the chilled fuel and features GTT’s Mark IIi Flex containment system.

In a brief statement through its social media channels, GTT noted that LNGShips Manhattan is the 100th LNG carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries that features a GTT containment system.

The vessel also features WinGD X-DF dual-fuel, low-pressure engines.

It also the final vessel in TMS Cardiff Gas’ construction spree that saw the company take delivery of 11 newbuild LNG tankers throughout 2020 and 2021.

Vessels are operating under charter deals with Total, Vitol Shell and another unnamed gas major, according to the operator’s website.