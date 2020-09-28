Total moves Tyra project into the next phase following jacket installation

September 28, 2020, by Nermina Kulovic

French oil major Total has installed two new jackets for the Tyra field redevelopment project located in the Danish North Sea.

The jackets for the Tyra Future Development Project sailed away from Dragados Offshore’s yard in Spain to the North Sea on 2 September 2020.

They were transported on barge H-627 belonging to Heerema.

The jacket installation milestone, which was announced on Monday by a partner in the project Noreco, moves the Tyra Redevelopment project into a new phase.

According to Noreco, the next milestones are for the new modules currently being fabricated to be delivered from the yards and transported to the Danish Continental Shelf for installation.

The jackets form the foundation for the new Tyra process and accommodation platforms and are the first new jacket structures delivered and installed for the Tyra redevelopment project.

The past year has mainly involved the safeguarding of the wells and wellhead jackets, and the decommissioning and removal of the old Tyra modules this summer.

The delivery and installation of the two new jackets is an important step towards having a production and export facility ensuring efficient production and enhanced safety for decades to come.

The remainder of the project will focus on yard fabrication and offshore installations to rebuild the new Tyra.

The wellhead and riser modules are currently being built in Singapore, the accommodation module in Italy, and the process module in Indonesia.

Reducing emissions

The redeveloped Tyra hub will be a sophisticated production and export centre that will secure gas supply for many years ahead.

Additionally, the redevelopment will reduce emissions for the future of natural gas production on the Danish Continental Shelf.

With the use of new technology and modernized working processes Tyra’s operating efficiency is expected to increase, and at the same time reduce CO2 intensity by 30 per cent.

David B. Cook, Chief Executive Officer for Noreco, said: “The milestone marks a clear shift for the Tyra Redevelopment project, moving our focus onto completing the new modules. Each milestone moves us toward a state-of-the-art facility in the North Sea.

“The Tyra Redevelopment will not only improve safety and increase Noreco’s production as well as operational efficiency but also at the same time lower CO2 emissions and unit costs”.

The Tyra field is the largest gas condensate field in the Danish sector of the North Sea.

Due to seabed subsidence, the field required a redevelopment, and in September 2019 production was temporarily shut-in.

The Tyra Redevelopment consists of three main elements: Removal and decommissioning of the prior Tyra platforms, reuse and 13 meters extension of the current jackets at six platforms that will have new topsides and a totally new process platform and a new accommodation platform.

When back in operation, Tyra will reach peak production of approximately 60,000 boepd.