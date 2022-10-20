TotalEnergies charters MOL’s newbuild LNG carrier

October 20, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has signed a multi-year charter agreement with TotalEnergies Gas & Power Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of French energy firm Total Energies, for a newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

The contract, which was signed on 26 September, covers the vessel currently being built by Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

The 174,000 cbm LNG carrier will be fitted with the ME-GA engine which provides lower emissions than previous-generation vessels.

ME-GA engine is equipped with an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system that reduces methane slip while improving overall fuel consumption.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2025 and will serve TotalEnergies’ LNG portfolio while simultaneously improving the environmental performance of its LNG carrier fleet.

The charter agreement coincides with the moves the French energy giant has been making to secure a leading position in the LNG sector.

Earlier this month, marked a milestone in its LNG bunkering supply network with a naming ceremony for the Brassavola LNG bunker vessel in Singapore.

With 116.5 metres in length and 22 metres in width and a capacity of 12,000 cbm, the ship will be the largest LNG bunker vessel for use in service in the Port of Singapore when it starts operations in the first quarter of 2023.

TotalEnergies also partnered with Sembcorp Energy Singapore, an integrated energy and environmental services player, to import an LNG supply strip in Singapore.

