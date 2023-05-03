TotalEnergies, Corsica Ferries wrap up 1st biofuel bunkering in France

May 3, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

French fuel supplier TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has completed its first biofuel bunkering trials in France together with compatriot ferry operator Corsica Ferries.

Credit: TotalEnergies Marine Fuels

During this test carried out in the Port of Toulon, 100 tonnes of biofuel, made up of diesel fuel (MGO) and 30% of biofuel produced from cooking oil were delivered to Mega Express, a 26,000-ton RoRo ship.

According to the company, biofuels provide an immediate solution to reduce emissions, with GHG savings of up to 90% possible depending on the biofuel blend.

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has been working with industry partners to develop new fuel solutions with lower carbon footprints to ultimately help shipping achieve carbon neutrality

This biofuel bunkering trial follows the first biofuel bunkering operations by TotalEnergies Marine Fuels in Singapore in 2022 and the launch of a first commercial biofuel supply contract with Hapag Lloyd in Singapore in early 2023.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago TotalEnergies bunkers Hapag Lloyd’s boxship with biofuel in Singapore Posted: 2 months ago

Two operations took place in January 2023, supplying Minerva Tychi and Mega Express Two with bio-marine gas oil blends.

In these two trials, between 20-25% of GHG emissions were reduced on a well-to-wake basis.

“We are delighted to have collaborated with Corsica Ferries to carry out our first biofuel bunkering operation in the Mediterranean from a French port,” said Louise Tricoire, Director of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels.

“This trial allows us to take a further step towards establishing a local supply chain for marine biofuels around the main bunkering hubs in Europe…”

“At Corsica Ferries, we are delighted to launch this biofuel trial on our ships,” said Jean-Charles Teurlay, fuel purchasing manager for Corsica Ferries.

“We are convinced that the future of shipping depends on sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions, and this trial allows us to test a promising new alternative to traditional fuel.”