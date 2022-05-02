Photo: TechnipFMC

TotalEnergies picks TechnipFMC subsea production systems off Angola

May 2, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

TechnipFMC has signed a frame agreement with TotalEnergies for the delivery of subsea production systems offshore Angola.

Under the agreement, TechnipFMC is set to deliver its Subsea 2.0 production systems for brownfield developments in Block 17 in Angola.

“Subsea 2.0 products use standardized components that are pre-engineered and qualified, which allows equipment to be rapidly configured according to each project’s specific requirements,” the company stated.

According to TechnipFMC, this optimizes the engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing processes, thus reducing the time to first production.

Block 17 is operated by TotalEnergies with a 38% stake, alongside Equinor (22.16%), ExxonMobil (19%), BP Exploration Angola (15.84%) and Sonangol P&P (5%).

The contractor group operates four FPSOs in the main production areas of the block, namely Girassol, Dalia, Pazflor, and CLOV, which started production off Angola in 2014.

TotalEnergies started production at the CLOV Phase 2, a project connected to the existing CLOV FPSO, in December last year.

