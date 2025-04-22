People standing in two lines in front of a large ship
Home Fossil Energy All-electric FPSO for TotalEnergies’ Angolan project starts taking shape in China

All-electric FPSO for TotalEnergies’ Angolan project starts taking shape in China

Business Developments & Projects
April 22, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

The Angolan subsidiary of France’s energy giant TotalEnergies and its partners have started work on converting a very large crude carrier (VLCC) into a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit destined for an Angolan deepwater project, in Nantong, China.

Dry dock ceremony for FPSO Kaminho conversion; Source: Angola's National Agency for Oil, Gas, and Biofuels (ANPG)

According to Angola’s National Agency for Oil, Gas, and Biofuels (ANPG), the start of work on the conversion of FPSO Kaminho, destined for Angola’s Block 20/11, is said to be a milestone for a pioneering project that represents the first development in the new Kwanza Basin, a new oil and gas frontier for Angola.

Located in the Kwanza Basin, approximately 150 kilometers southwest of Luanda, with water depths ranging from 300 to 2,000 meters, Block 20/11 is operated by TotalEnergies Angola, which holds a 40% stake, in partnership with Petronas Angola E&P (40%) and Sonangol Pesquisa e Produção (20%).

The start of the conversion of the tanker into the future FPSO was marked by a ceremony taking place during the dry dock of the vessel, ANGP reported. It was attended by officials from ANGP, TotalEnergies Angola, Sonangol, Petronas, Saipem, and CHI. 

ANPG Executive Director Ana Miala highlighted that Kaminho will be a modern unit, with a highly advanced technological component. Once the conversion is completed, the vessel will have the capacity to store around 1,600,000 barrels of oil.

“With FPSO Kaminho, we will reinforce our production capacity and consolidate our strategic vision of ensuring the continuity of oil activity in our country. We are thus ensuring the first development in the Kwanza Maritime Basin, while investing in the modernization of our industry and in the continuous qualification of Human Capital,” highlighted Miala.

FPSO Kaminho dry dock ceremony

WATCH VIDEO

As reported by ANPG, the first stages include partial dismantling of the structure, which will be carried out by China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI), under the supervision of the main contractor, Saipem.

Saipem won the $3.7 billion contract trifecta in mid-May 2024, shortly after the final investment decision (FID) for the Kaminho project was disclosed.

The FPSO Kaminho will be connected with Cameia and Golfinho fields via a subsea network, with an expected production of around 70,000 barrels of oil per day at plateau, and an investment value of approximately $6 billion. The production is scheduled to start in 2028.

In July 2024, SLB won a 13-well subsea production system scope, including associated equipment and services for the development of the Kaminho project.

According to Martin Deffontaines, General Director and Country Manager of TotalEnergies Angola, FPSO Kaminho is his company’s seventh FPSO in Angola. The project is set to use the latest cutting-edge technology to fit into the company’s low-emissions production portfolio.

“We are the largest producer in Angola and a long-standing partner, and in this special year, in which Angola celebrates its 50 years of independence, we reinforce our commitment to continue contributing to the maintenance of the country’s production and support the fulfillment of its sustainable development objectives,” added Deffontaines.

The all-electric FPSO is set to be equipped with advanced technology to optimize operations, energy consumption, and emissions reduction. It will feature an advanced centralized power generation system, variable speed compressors, and the associated gas will be fully reinjected into the reservoirs.

TotalEnergies has also made strides in a deepwater project it is working on with Chevron in the United States. Yesterday, the French major confirmed the start-up of oil and gas production from the Ballymore subsea tie-back in the Gulf of America.

