Home Fossil Energy 'Transformative' liquefaction hub on the anvil for Canada's easternmost province

September 4, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Canadian firm Fermeuse Energy has announced plans to spearhead the development of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project at its supply base in Canada’s province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Illustration; Source: Fermeuse Energy

Enabled by its new Fermeuse Marine Base, which is designed to support the area’s growing offshore energy sector, Fermeuse Energy expects the proposed LNG project to transform Newfoundland and Labrador into a major LNG exporter to Europe and beyond. The estimated cost is $12–15 billion.

The firm’s Fermeuse Harbour is located in the small town of Fermeuse on the eastern portion of the Avalon Peninsula, approximately 80 kilometers south of St. John’s, which is the capital and largest city of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Canadian player plans to deploy what it calls advanced LNG technology to help unlock 9.7 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of offshore associated gas reserves, which the Jeanne d’Arc Basin is estimated to hold.

Swapan Kataria, CEO of Fermeuse Energy and of Crown LNG, said that his company is proud to lead what he calls a transformative project that will harness Newfoundland and Labrador’s offshore gas reserves to create a sustainable energy future.

As explained by the Canadian firm, the Fermeuse Harbour offers an ice-free port with year-round access to European markets and new Arctic routes such as the Northwest Passage. This is said to reduce emissions and transit times.

“By evolving the Fermeuse Marine Base into a liquefaction hub, we’re not only building on local GBS expertise to create jobs and economic resilience, but we’re also contributing to Canada’s role in the global energy landscape,” Kataria further noted.

“This initiative will deliver environmental benefits as a low-emission fuel, and positions Canada as a nation to respond to the growing Energy gap in Europe and the United Kingdom.”

The proposed liquefaction hub is expected to create thousands of construction jobs and over 500 permanent jobs, with the Fermeuse Marine Base supporting offshore oil and gas expansion with almost one kilometer of quayside and heavy-lift capacity.

The project has already received a blessing from the Town Council of Fermeuse, which recommends that the Provincial Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Federal Government of Canada do the same.

Jerome Kenny, Mayor of Fermeuse, stated: “We are thrilled to see Fermeuse Energy’s vision come to life in our community. This project represents a tremendous opportunity for economic development, bringing well-paying jobs and long-term stability to our residents.”

Canada has various LNG projects in different stages of development. These include Woodfibre LNG, which is said to be halfway done, and Cedar LNG, for which the construction of a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel started in late May.

The only operational export plant is LNG Canada, situated in Kitimat, British Columbia. The Shell-operated facility with a 14 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) capacity started exports earlier this summer and reached its tenth-cargo milestone at the start of this month.

