Trelleborg: Enhancing FPSO ops and enabling cost savings for oil & gas operators by getting rid of regulations’ gap

November 7, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

The global oil and gas industry is burning the candle at both ends to bring more projects online in a bid to meet the growing demand and ensure energy security. To this end, more floating production units, including floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, are being pursued and existing ones may be in need of some upgrades. While reeling operations are seen as a critical component of offshore FPSO oil and gas activities, they come with certain safety hazards. Trolleborg’s Jonathan Petit sheds light on the reasons why industry standards need to keep pace with innovation for reeling operations and how updating them to reflect new technologies can mitigate the risks for operators, saving millions in costs. 

Oil reel; Source: Trolleborg