Trendsetter rolls out new intervention system

Trendsetter Engineering has introduced the Trident Intervention System.

The system has been designed for rapid reconfiguration in the field, providing the flexibility to conduct intervention riser, riserless wireline intervention and hydraulic stimulation operations all in one package.

According to Trendsetter, this modular approach to intervention will result in reduced well maintenance costs, improved production and increased intervention operational efficiency.

The Trident System, initially delivered in the intervention riser system configuration, provides a 6-3/8” through bore and is suitable for all types of well intervention operations up to 15,000 psi and in water depths up to 3048 metres.

Trident’s well control package (WCP) is built around the shear/seal design of the Interventek Revolution valves, providing safety in a compact package.

With an overall WCP stack-up height under 5 metres and a combined emergency disconnect package / lower riser package weight of just over 67,000 lbs, Trident is said to be suited for rapid mobilization to any region and integration into almost any rig of availability, including many older generation MODU’s which may be limited in both crane capacity and tree cart stack-up height.

In addition to Trident, Trendsetter recently expanded its systems inventory in response to market demand to include a second Subsea Tree Injection Manifold (STIM).