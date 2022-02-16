Trident taps Helix for long-term field decommissioning

February 16, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Helix Energy Solutions has secured a long-term field decommissioning contract with Trident Energy for the Pampo and Enchova clusters in the Campos Basin, Brazil.

Helix will provide a riser-based well intervention vessel, either Siem Helix 1 or Siem Helix 2, a 10k Intervention Riser System, project management and engineering services and, in conjunction with its Subsea Services Alliance partner Schlumberger, fully integrated plug and abandonment well services.

The project is expected to begin in late 2022 for a firm period of 12 months with multiple customer options to extend.

According to the company, the contract represents another step forward in the execution of its strategic objectives which include diversifying the client base in the region.

“Our rigless well intervention services offer a lower cost and lower greenhouse gas intensive solution for decommissioning offshore wells compared to rig alternatives,” said Daniel Stuart, Helix do Brasil’s director of operations.

“We believe that delivering this milestone field decommissioning project will support future growth in the region and lead to additional opportunities.”

Trident Energy entered the Brazilian market back in the summer of 2020 when it acquired the Pampo and Enchova clusters from the state-owned oil company Petrobras.

The clusters include ten fields – Enchova, Enchova Oeste, Marimbá, Piraúna, Bicudo, Bonito, Pampo, Trilha, Linguado, and Badejo – located in the shallow part of the Campos Basin. They were initially developed by Petrobras in the 1980s.

Helix Energy Solutions recently announced that Siem Helix 2 will be remaining in Brazil as it had secured an extension of its well intervention charter and services contracts with Petrobras.