Petrobras extends Siem Helix 2 charter at reduced rate

December 15, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Helix Energy Solutions has secured an extension of its well intervention charter and services contracts for the Siem Helix 2 with Petrobras at a reduced rate.

The initial four-year contract for the Siem Helix 2 has been extended by one year at a reduced rate reflective of the current market, Helix said.

The vessel is now set to remain under contract with Petrobras until mid-December 2022 performing riser-based well intervention activities.

“On the back of our recent accommodation and support contract for sister ship the Siem Helix 1 in Ghana for another customer, we are glad to finalize this process and look forward to continuing a long and productive working relationship with Petrobras,” said Scotty Sparks, Helix’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“The Siem Helix 2 has consistently provided industry-leading well intervention services to Petrobras. This extension demonstrates the capacity for Helix to continuously provide innovative solutions to fit our clients’ needs backed by our experience and proven track record.”

According to Helix, the Siem Helix 2 is a purpose-built, advanced well intervention vessel capable of performing subsea services including production enhancement, well decommissioning, subsea installation work, offshore crane and ROV operations, offshore construction work and emergency response capabilities.

In December 2020, Wärtsilä and Siem Offshore signed a five-year agreement focused on ensuring the optimal maintenance required to reduce the fuel consumption and emissions of Siem Helix 2 and Siem Helix 1 by using digital technology to provide real-time monitoring and support.

The agreement also covers the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) emissions-abatement systems installed with the vessels’ engines.