TSC Subsea continues global expansion spree

December 14, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

NDT inspections specialist TSC Subsea is set to open new facilities in Perth, Australia, in the first quarter of 2022 to support ongoing growth in key regions.

According to TSC, the new facility is the culmination of what has been a highly successful year which saw the company experience growth across all aspects of business through global expansion, the introduction of a range of new tools and an increase in its workforce of almost 40%.

This year, TSC also opened its first branch in Brazil as part of its plans to expand across Brazil and further into Latin America, as well as a new sales office in Houston to support client activity in the Gulf of Mexico.

“Brazil has been a real growth area for the company in 2021. That will continue throughout 2022 and we will be further growing the in-country team in response to the upsurge in business,” said Paul Cooper, president of TSC Subsea.

“The new office covering the Gulf of Mexico is bearing fruit, so we see the GOM as a key area for expansion. We have adopted a similar start-up model in Australia. We already have dedicated personnel on the ground there and opening a sales office will enable us to grow our equipment base, to better service our clients operating in that region.”

TSC adds that 2021 marked the company’s first full year of operations following the integration of its UK business with Norwegian-based Halfwave in August 2020.

The NDT inspections specialist is also making inroads to the renewables sector, winning a contract with a European offshore wind operator and completing a qualification process for offshore wind infrastructure.