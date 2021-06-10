Tsuneishi Shipbuilding to collect actual data from IoSOP

June 10, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Japan’s shipbuilding company Tsuneishi Shipbulding has announced it will start collecting actual operation data for some of its built ships using the internet of ships open platform (IoSOP) framework for the first time.

The data to be collected includes the draft and shaft horsepower as well as the information from voyage data recorder (VDR), and fuel consumption and power consumption from the main engine, generator, and auxiliary machinery, which amounts to approximately 800 items.

The monitoring system is being integrated on the 82,000 MT Kamsarmax bulk carrier currently under construction and data measurements will be taken from the sea trial stage.

“Opportunities are increasing in the maritime industry to reduce the burden on the environment. We wish to assist clients who are addressing environmental issues by applying big data collected by IoS-OP to build ships with lower CO2 emissions,” Sachio Okumura, President of Tsuneishi Shipbulding commented.

The collected data will be stored in IoSOP, which has an established set of rules and equipment as an open platform to ensure safe use of data. The collected data will be shared between the shipyard and shipowner through the “ShipDC Portal” provided by Ship Data Center Co.

As informed, the aim is to collect sea data that reflect maritime weather conditions, cargo loading conditions and others to reevaluate design standards for new ship model development and to develop new technologies.

“By evaluating ship’s performance and identifying equipment operation status at sea and then applying the data to new ship model development, we will reduce CO2 emissions and, consequently, improve added value for clients,” the company noted.

The company’s goal is also to meet the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) regulations EEDI for newly-built ships and EEXI for in-service ships, with the latest expected to go into effect in 2023.

In February, Ship Data Center announced they will share operational data of the entire Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) fleet equipped with Kawasaki Integrated Maritime Solutions through IoSOP.

IoSOP enables the sharing of ship operation data among shipbuilders, manufacturers, and related service providers without compromising the profits of data providers. 57 organizations joined the member association “IoSOP Consortium” as of the end of 2020.

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding completed first TESS42 bulker

Separately, the Tsuneishi Shipbuilding announced it has completed its first 42,000MT bulk carrier, TESS42, last month.

Photo by Tsuneishi Shipbuilding

The vessel was built at Tsuneishi Group (Zhoushan) Shipbuilding, its subsidiary company in China.

With the same overall length (180m) as the TESS38 ship model, TESS42 has an additional deadweight capacity of about 2,000MT at the same draft and of about 4,000MT at full load.

As disclosed, the cargo hold can accommodate the three major bulk cargoes of iron ore, grains, and coal, as well as hot coils, sulfur, etc.

What is more, the lumber can also be loaded on deck by using the fastening device. This enables the ship to carry both bulk cargo and lumber in one voyage.

Compared to TESS38, the ship has been optimized to reduce fuel consumption by over 4% per ton mile, the company claims.