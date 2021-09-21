Tufton, GoodFuels wrap up biofuel voyage

September 21, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

UK’s investment manager Tufton Investment Management has completed a voyage using 100% sustainable marine biofuel in partnership with Dutch marine biofuels supplier GoodFuels.

Photo: GoodFuels/Tufton

The sustainable biofuel, derived from feedstocks such as used cooking oil and waste animal fats, was used onboard the 20,762 dwt chemical tanker Monax on its voyage from North Europe to Canada.

As explained, sustainable biofuel delivers a well-to-exhaust CO2 reduction of between 80% and 90% compared to fossil fuel equivalents, without requiring modifications to the engine or the fuel infrastructure.

Monax is one of the seven Tufton vessels that operate under the Stolt Tankers Joint Service (STJS) Deep-Sea Fleet pool. The use of this biofuel is said to be in line with both Tufton’s and Stolt Tankers’ ambition to significantly reduce the carbon emissions from their combined fleets. As part of the pooling arrangement, both organisations have also agreed to partner on sustainability and environmental projects, including this biofuel testing programme.

“I am pleased to see the positive results of the biofuel powered voyage. Tufton is committed to increasing the use of zero emission fuels in commercial operation over time as a step towards transitioning the portfolio fully to zero-carbon energy sources by 2050,” Andrew Hampson, Chief Executive Officer at Tufton, said.

“It’s great to see the positive results of the biofuel trial and I am pleased that Stolt Tankers and Tufton have taken the first step in our mutual commitment to protecting the environment,” Lucas Vos, President, Stolt Tankers, noted.

Monax is managed by Synergy Group, whose ship’s management team and onboard crew ensured continuous operational safety and optimal performance during the trial.

“This project … demonstrated that a cleaner shipping industry is both feasible and achievable, even in the short-term. Biofuels have a vital role to play in decarbonising shipping as we establish ourselves as a truly sustainable industry,” Rajesh Unni, Founder & CEO of Synergy Group, said.