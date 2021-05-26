Tufton to install Anemoi’s rotor sails on a bulk carrier

May 26, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

TR Lady Shipping, a portfolio company of Tufton Investment Management, has inked an agreement with Anemoi Marine Technologies to install rotor sails on an 82,000DWT Kamsarmax bulker.

Rotor Sails, also known as ‘Flettner Rotors’, are vertical cylinders which, when driven to rotate, harness the renewable power of the wind to provide additional forward thrust.

Under the terms of the deal, the bulk carrier TR Lady will be supplied and fitted with three large rotor sails and Anemoi’s patented rail deployment system, which allows the sails to be moved across the deck to minimize the impact on port operations.

The CS Marine design Kamsarmax bulker, built in 2017 by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group, and managed by Tufton, is scheduled to be retrofitted with rotor sails during dry-docking of the vessel in China in mid-2022.

Anemoi will provide full project management, supply and delivery of the system equipment, while Loyd’s Register will be in charge of providing class approvals.

Tufton joins a number of bulk shipping companies which have started to explore the potential of wind propulsion as part of their decarbonization efforts.

In January this year, Oldendorff Carriers signed a joint development project with Anemoi, LR and Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) to develop a wind-assisted propulsion solution for dry bulkers.

Along with the installation of rotor sails, the vessels could also incorporate new hull forms, new energy management systems, a new powering arrangement and modified operational requirements,

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago Oldendorff Carriers to look into the potential of fitting rotor sails on bulkers Posted: 3 months ago

“This landmark commercial agreement demonstrates Tufton’s confidence in our technology and proves their industry leadership and commitment to a decarbonised shipping industry,” Kim Diederichsen, CEO of Anemoi Marine Technologies said, adding that the company has seen significant interest and demand for its wind propulsion systems recently.

“Tufton is committed to achieving IMO’s ambition of at least a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 (compared to 2008 levels). The commercial agreement with Anemoi is representative of Tufton’s capability to carefully select from a variety of environmentally friendly technologies in order to achieve commercial as well as environmental targets,” Andrew Hampson, CEO of Tufton said.