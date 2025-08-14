Back to overview
LNG-powered Star Princess wraps up sea trials

August 14, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Star Princess, the second LNG-powered cruise ship built by Italy’s Fincantieri for the U.S. cruise line Princess Cruises, has completed its sea trials.

The final sea trials were conducted from August 9-12, when Star Princess departed the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, for the Adriatic Sea, where the vessel completed a series of tests, including steering, navigation systems, and propulsion.

The Italian shipbuilder launched Star Princess in September 2024.

The newbuild is equipped with with two Azipod propulsion units, providing 360 degree thrust for both forward and reverse movement, along with four large controllable pitch bow thrusters to provide power efficiency and maneuverability.

The cruise ship is scheduled to enter operation in October 2025.

“We confidently led Star Princess through sea trials,” said Captain Gennaro Arma. “As the proud leader of our newest vessel, I’m extremely impressed with the ship’s navigation capabilities and maneuverability. With the final countdown underway, my incredible teammates and I can’t wait to welcome guests aboard for unforgettable adventures this fall.”

Part of the Sphere class, Star Princess is the second unit in the Princess fleet powered by LNG, representing the company’s step forward in reducing emissions.

Its sister vessel, the 178,000 gross ton Sun Princess—the ‘largest ship ever built in Italy’— was delivered in early 2024.

