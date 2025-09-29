Fincantieri
Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding Princess Cruises receives second dual-fuel LNG-powered unit from Fincantieri

Princess Cruises receives second dual-fuel LNG-powered unit from Fincantieri

Vessels
September 29, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Italian shipbuilding company Fincantieri has delivered the second dual-fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered vessel—Star Princess—that was constructed for U.S.-based cruise line Princess Cruises.

The 178,000 GT newbuilding was handed over to its owner at Fincantieri’s Monfalcone shipyard, which is said to be the shipbuilder’s largest production site dedicated to the building of cruise ships. Star Princess joined Princess Cruises’ fleet on September 26, a year after it hit the water for the first time.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

According to Fincantieri, the 345-meter-long and 47-meter-wide cruise ship, which wrapped up sea trials in mid-August this year, is the second-largest vessel ever to be built in Italy.

Star Princess is reportedly also the second ship to be constructed by the company for the cruise line as well as the second newbuild in the Sphere class series. Moreover, as informed, the vessel is the seventeenth unit in Princess Cruises’ line-up up sailing around the world.

Now that it has been handed over to Princess Cruises, the ship will join its sister vessel, the liquefied natural gas-fueled Sun Princess, which was delivered in mid-February last year. Each of the ships can accommodate up to 4,300 passengers.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

In addition to the ability to run on LNG, which could enable the newbuilding to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 20-30%, Star Princess is described as having been engineered based on a “next-generation” platform that features several new systems aimed at enhancing its energy efficiency.

As noted, beyond slashing carbon dioxide, the LNG propulsion should allow the cruise ship to cut nitrogen oxides (NOx) by up to 95%, and sulfur oxides (SOx) as well as particulate matter (PM) by virtually 100%.

Over the past few months, aside from the work on the American cruise line’s vessels, Fincantieri has made progress with several other ships.

For instance, at the end of May 2025, TUI Cruises, a joint venture between TUI and Royal Caribbean Cruises, splashed its second LNG-fueled newbuild constructed by the Italian shipbuilding player. As disclosed, the Mein Schiff Flow is a sister ship to Mein Schiff Relax, which was turned over in February.

At the end of June, Fincantieri rolled out the red carpet for the Swiss cruise line Viking’s future-proof ocean-going unit, the nearly 239-meter-long Viking Vesta. In mid-July, Fincantieri marked three milestones for the Switzerland-based shipping titan MSC, having launched the LNG-powered Explora III, held a coin ceremony for Explora IV and a steel-cutting ceremony for Explora V.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Related news

List of highlighted news articles