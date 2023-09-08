Two new contracts bring €850 million to Saipem

September 8, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Italian oilfield services provider Saipem has secured two new contracts for offshore activities in Côte d’Ivoire and Italy for an overall amount of €850 million.

Source: Saipem

Saipem won a contract with Eni Côte d’Ivoire and its partner Petroci to deliver subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF) for the development of the Baleine Phase 2 project located offshore Côte d’Ivoire at a 1,200-meter water depth.

The scope of work includes the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of approximately 20 kilometers of rigid lines, 10 kilometers of flexible risers and jumpers and 15 kilometers of umbilicals connected to a dedicated floating unit.

The installation will be carried out by Saipem’s construction vessels and will take place in 2024.

The company notes it had contributed to the drilling activities of Baleine Phase 1 by deploying the Saipem 10000 and Saipem 12000 vessels, followed up by the execution of two contracts in fast-track mode.

Furthermore, Saipem has been awarded the second contract, through a temporary association of companies with Rosetti Marino and Micoperi, by Snam Rete Gas for the construction of facilities for the new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to be located offshore Ravenna, Italy.

The project consists of the EPCI of a new offshore facility, linked to the existing one, for the docking and mooring of the FSRU, to be connected to shore via a 26” offshore pipeline 8.5 kilometers in length, plus a 2.6-kilometer onshore pipeline and a parallel fiber optic cable.

According to the Italian firm, the shore crossing will use a micro tunneling system to minimize environmental impacts and offshore operations will be executed by the pipelay barge Castoro 10.

Saipem announced on 11 August it had secured deals with two oil majors – Eni and BP – with a total value of around $700 million. The news came just a day after the Italian oilfield services provider Saipem had won a new contract worth approximately $1 billion for the development of a gas project off Libya.

Last month, Saipem also secured new E&C offshore contracts in Romania and Germany with a total value of around €1.8 billion.