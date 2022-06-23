Two players join forces to research carbon capture and global supply chain

June 23, 2022, by Melisa Cavcic

As climate change drives companies across the world to curb their carbon footprint and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, the U.S. classification society, American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), has teamed up with Texas A&M University at Qatar (TAMUQ) to launch a study into carbon capture and the global supply chain, while paying close attention to the mark the energy transition is leaving on Qatar as an energy exporter.

ABS revealed on Thursday that it will work on a project in collaboration with TAMUQ to research the potential of carbon capture technology at sea. The project’s aim is to explore CO 2 reduction strategies as well as emerging onshore CO 2 reduction technology and establish a model for effective CO 2 capture on an LNG vessel.

Pantelis Skinitis, ABS Director, Qatar Business Development, remarked: “Carbon capture is a technology with significant potential to contribute toward the marine and offshore industries’ sustainability goals. ABS is committed to supporting its safe adoption by the industry. This work with leading research universities in Texas and Qatar is an important step toward making this technology a viable strategy for operators.”

In addition, ABS informed that this study will examine the effect on processing, emissions and shipping, which the energy transition toward a hydrogen-based economy is having across Qatar as an energy exporter.

Dr. César Octavio Malavé, dean of TAMUQ, commented: “Texas A&M is proud to partner with local, regional and international collaborators from various industries and sectors to help realize sustainable solutions to real-world challenges in Qatar and around the world. These interdisciplinary collaborations are vital and allow us to innovate to meet emerging needs and grand challenges, and we are grateful to our friends at ABS for working with us on this important project.”

According to ABS, this project capitalizes on research performed in the Chemical Engineering Program at TAMUQ over the past decade and is led by Dr. Mamoun Al-Rawashdeh, Dr. Dhabia Al-Mohannadi and Dr. Patrick Linke. The classification society also stated that the project advisory board will be chaired by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Sada.

H.E. Dr. Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada, Texas A&M University at Qatar Adjunct Professor and Chairman, Joint Advisory Board; Dr. César O. Malavé, Texas A&M University at Qatar Dean and Pantelis Skinitis, ABS Director, Business Development Qatar; Source: ABS

ABS is actively working on initiatives to contribute to the decarbonisation of shipping. To this end, the U.S. classification society together with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (KSOE) revealed two joint development projects (JDPs) several months ago to develop decarbonization technologies to support global sustainability ambitions.

Earlier this month, ABS also partnered with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), and GasLog to work towards carbon-neutral shipping with the focus on developing onboard carbon capture and storage system (OCCS).

Related Article Posted: 13 days ago ABS, DSME, GasLog team up for carbon-neutral shipping Posted: 13 days ago

The deal stipulates that the parties will collaborate on the design of an optimal OCCS for an LNG carrier to be built by DSME and verify the system through risk analysis and tests before installation and operation.