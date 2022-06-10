ABS, DSME, GasLog team up for carbon-neutral shipping

June 10, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), classification society ABS and Greek LNG shipping services provider GasLog have joined forces to work towards carbon-neutral shipping.

Specifically, the three companies signed a joint development project (JDP) focused on developing onboard carbon capture and storage system (OCCS). The project was signed at the Posidonia International Shipping Exhibition.

This emission reduction technology returns CO2 from the exhaust gas back to the ship for storage by the process of absorption, regeneration and separation. The stored CO2, as a form of byproduct, can then be offloaded to the shoreside facilities after entering port.

Under the JDP, the parties will collaborate on the design of an optimal OCCS for an LNG carrier to be built by DSME and verify the system through risk analysis and tests before installation and operation.

The project will also seek to obtain ABS’ approval in principle (AIP) for the OCCS. The classification society will conduct a series of risk assessments and supervise the assessment procedure for the final AIP for the technology.

The partners intend to complete the joint development of the system by the first quarter of 2023.

The installation of the system is targeted to coincide with the construction of four LNG carriers ordered by GasLog from DSME last year. For its part, GasLog will undertake the technical requirements for the installation and operation of the OCCS as well as ship management expertise.

Related Article Posted: 6 months ago GasLog orders 4 LNG carriers from DSME Posted: 6 months ago

The vessels are scheduled for delivery sequentially from the first half of 2024.

Commenting on the project, John McDonald, ABS’ executive vice president and COO, said: “Carbon capture onboard is going to be a critical technology in the industry’s push for net-zero. We are proud to be able to use our insight into OCCS to support … this landmark project, which promises to materially advance the adoption of this technology at sea.”

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference:



