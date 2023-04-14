U-Ming names 3rd eco-friendly Post Panamax bulk carrier

April 14, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Taiwanese bulk carrier company U-Ming Marine has held a naming ceremony for the new environmentally friendly Post Panamax bulk carrier.

U-Ming

As informed, the company has contracted Sumisho Marine Co., Ltd to commission Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd to build the 99,990 dwt vessel.

Measuring 235 meters in length and 40 meters in width, M.V. Cemtex Eminence is U-Ming’s third newbuild vessel among the 99,990 DWT series. The ship incorporates energy-saving and environmental protection concepts. It will meet the requirements the third stage of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI), but also 33% more energy efficient than vessels of the same deadweight size.

Furthermore, the bulk carrier is equipped with the Fleet Safety Management (FSM) ship management platform developed by U-Ming, which synchronizes ship navigational and meteorological data for monitoring and analysis purposes; in order to improve operational efficiency and reduce failure rates.

This FSM platform has obtained the SMARTShip Notation certification from classification societies such as Japan’s NK, Norway’s DNV, Taiwan’s CR and USA’ ABS.

With the advantages of larger deadweight capacity, fuel efficiency, low-speed navigation characteristics and optimized hull & bridge designs, the vessel’s overall operational competitiveness is largely enhanced, the firm stressed.

U-Ming’s environmental and energy-saving ship renewal plan since 2014 has coincided with the IMO’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) and Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI)’s regulations to be carbon-neutral or zero emission ambition by 2050.

Recently, U-Ming has also christened the fourth 210,000 dwt eco-friendly bulk carrier built by Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co.

