U-Ming picks Jotun’s hull skating robots for dual-fuel bulkers

October 12, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Taiwanese shipping company U-Ming, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipyard (SWS) and Norwegian marine coatings provider Jotun have signed a commercial agreement for the provision of Jotun Hull Skating Solutions (HSS) for U-Ming’s 190,000 dwt bulkers.

Photo: Jotun

The four LNG dual-fuel bulk carriers are to be built at SWS in Shanghai, China.

“U-Ming is committed to be the front runner of sustainable marine transport services… As part of our decarbonization strategy, we have been involved in many initiatives driving meaningful changes to reduce emissions,” C.K. Ong, President of U-Ming, commented.

“The recent IMO requirements on EEXI and CII is an opportunity to differentiate ourselves by offering our customers highly efficient vessels with significantly reduced operating fuel costs and greenhouse gas emissions. Collaboration with stakeholders is the key to accelerate maritime decarbonization and the Hull Skating Solutions offered by Jotun certainly supports and enhances our green ambitions.”

Jotun’s HSS combines the Hull Skater, an underwater robotic device with hull inspection and cleaning capabilities, and SeaQuantum Skate, a purpose developed antifouling coating.

The solution will be fitted on one of U-Ming’s four LNG dual-fuel Tier III units that will support the long-term charter with mining giant Anglo American.

“SWS is proud to be the first shipyard in China to offer Jotun’s HSS to our customers. It is a groundbreaking technology and fits well into our program for Green Capesize bulk carriers developed by SWS. This development adds on to our green and modern shipbuilding model and coheres with our pursuit of sustainable development and environmental protection,” Zhang Qi Peng, Vice General Manager of SWS, said.

“I am very happy with the positive response from U-Ming and SWS to adopt Jotun’s HSS at the newbuilding stage. They are shaping the future of a sustainable shipping industry,” Morten Sten Johansen, Regional Marine Director, North East Asia for Jotun, noted.

“With HSS we can deliver the promise of an “always clean hull” from day one, helping our customers to maximize the benefits of lower fuel costs, full flexibility in operations and effective biofouling management.”

“Bulk carriers have sailing patterns that are highly dependent on market forces. Shifts in global commodity markets can change the expected idling time, geographical routes and port calls, exposing the vessel to high risks of biofouling that coatings alone may not be sufficient to address. On top of the advanced robotics, Jotun’s HSS also includes proactive condition monitoring – using vessel data, oceanographic assessments and predictive algorithms to adapt the system on the fly”, Johansen added.

U-Ming’s vessels are expected to be delivered throughout 2022/2023.