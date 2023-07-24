UAE company eyes floating solar opportunities in Pakistan

July 24, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

The Water and Power Development Authority of Pakistan (WAPDA) has signed two memorandums of understanding (MoU) with the Private Office of His Royal Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum of United Arab Emirates for capacity enhancement of existing small hydroelectric power plants and the development of floating solar power.

MoU signing ceremony between WPDA and Private Office of His Royal Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum (Courtesy of WPDA)

The MoU were signed by WAPDA’s chariman Sajjad Ghani and His Royal Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum on behalf of their organizations.

The first MoU is aimed at establishing a framework for cooperation and collaboration between the Private Office of His Royal Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum and WAPDA to explore investment opportunities for WAPDA’s small hydroelectric power stations including 1MW Renala, 22MW Rasul, 13.2MW Chichokimalian and 13.8MW Nandipur.

The second MoU is related to exploring investment opportunities in energy sector of Pakistan, specifically for development of floating solar power projects on water reservoirs and water bodies of the existing hydroelectric power stations of WAPDA.

Under the two MoU, both organizations will work together to assess the technical and economic feasibility of these projects and develop a plan for their implementation.