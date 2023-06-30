UECC bunkers biofuel for 1st time on time-chartered vessel

June 30, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Norwegian provider of shortsea RoRo transportation United European Car Carriers (UECC) has bunkered sustainable biofuel on a time-chartered vessel in collaboration with Dutch biofuel provider GoodFuels and vessel owner NYK.

Image credit UECC

GoodFuels delivered the B30 blend, 470 tonnes of VLSFO and sustainable biofuel, to vehicle carrier m/v Emerald Leader in the port of Vlissingen, Netherlands on 27 May 2023. NYK, the joint owner of UECC, provided technical support throughout the operation and is working closely with UECC to monitor the biofuel’s performance on the vessel.

GoodFuels says that its biofuel reduces CO 2 emissions by up to 90% when compared to conventional fossil fuels. The fuel is sourced from renewable and sustainable feedstocks that are certified as 100% waste or residue and do not compete with food production or cause deforestation, the company said.

“This momentous delivery of next-generation biofuel represents another significant step forward in our sustainability journey,” said Daniel Gent, Energy and Sustainability Manager for UECC.

“We are proud to partner with GoodFuels and NYK to bring this innovative and environmentally friendly solution to our customers. By bunkering biofuel for the first time on a UECC time-chartered vessel, we demonstrate our unwavering commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and providing cleaner transportation options.”

“We are thrilled to partner with UECC and NYK to deliver our advanced sustainable biofuel for the first time to m/v Emerald Leader,” said Bernard van Haeringen, Commercial Manager at GoodFuels.

“This collaboration showcases the commitment of all parties involved to combatting climate change and accelerating the energy transition in the shipping industry. We are confident that biofuels will play a crucial role in decarbonizing the maritime sector.”

UECC expects that the utilization of sustainable biofuel on the Emerald Leader, which operates on its North-South Trade, connecting the Eastern Mediterranean with Northern Europe, will significantly reduce the carbon intensity of the company’s operations.

Biofuel has emerged as the low-hanging fruit for decarbonizing the shipping industry due to its significant environmental benefits and immediate implementation potential. Unlike traditional fossil fuels, biofuels are derived from renewable sources such as organic waste, algae, or plant oils.

They can be blended with or used as a direct substitute for conventional marine fuels without requiring extensive modifications to existing ship engines or infrastructure. This seamless integration makes biofuels a practical and readily available solution for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the shipping sector.