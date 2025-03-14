‘World’s first’ hydrogen shore power demo presented at Port of Leith

Back to overview
March 14, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

A Scottish consortium has showcased the “world’s first” green hydrogen shore demonstration project at the Port of Leith.

Courtesy of Port of Leith

On March 13, the Port of Leith hosted Green Hydrogen Shore Power Demonstrator – developed by Forth Ports, Targe Towing, Logan Energy, PlusZero and Waterwhelm – that uses green hydrogen energy to reduce carbon emission from vessels when berthed in the port.

The project integrates water treatment, waste heat utilization, and hydrogen production to provide clean shore power for maritime operations, specifically for large tugs operated by Targe Towing at the Port of Leith.

Using specialist water treatment technology provided by Waterwhelm, fresh re-use water is made from effluent from a nearby wastewater treatment works which is then used to produce green hydrogen at The Port of Leith.

Logan Energy’s electrolyser technology splits the re-use water into oxygen and hydrogen. The hydrogen is then used as a clean fuel for PlusZero Power’s Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (HICE)-powered generator which will generate green electricity to provide shore power for the tugboats when they are in port.

The Green Hydrogen Shore Power Demonstrator is part of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round 4 (CMDC4), funded by the UK Department for Transport (DfT) and delivered by Innovate UK. The project was granted over £535,000 (around $679,000).

Stuart Wallace, Chief Executive Officer of Forth Ports, said: “This is an exciting green fuel transition initiative for Forth Ports and Targe Towing as we work towards our commitment to reduce carbon emissions across Forth Ports’ group operations to become net zero by 2042.  This is the first project of its kind to be demonstrated at a UK port and we are thrilled that Targe Towing has been nominated for the prestigious Tug Innovation of the Year award.”

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop noted that this demonstrator project proves that “innovative use of green hydrogen can help decarbonise ports and shipping and I hope to see this replicated in ports across the UK and beyond”.

