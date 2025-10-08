Back to overview
UK firm delivering equipment to back deepwater drilling off Guyana

Equipment
October 8, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

London-headquartered energy services provider Hunting has begun the delivery of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) accessories to support deepwater drilling operations offshore Guyana, described by the company as a strategically important energy region.

Source: Hunting

Hunting secured the $20 million contract early this year through a “global oilfield service company”, supporting what it says is a leading operator in the Stabroek Block, with deliveries now underway.

According to the UK firm, high-specification accessories are engineered to withstand the extreme pressures and environmental conditions typical of complex well completions, ensuring structural integrity and reliable performance under the most demanding offshore conditions.

“This OCTG contract underscores Hunting’s growing role in one of the world’s most active offshore basins. It reflects the confidence operators place in our technology and our ability to deliver reliable OCTG solutions at scale in the toughest deepwater environments,” said Scott George, Managing Director for North America at Hunting.

In Guyana, Hunting’s Subsea Technologies division also recently completed a $52.5 million project delivering titanium stress joints (TSJs) for riser systems in the Uaru Field, being developed by U.S energy giant ExxonMobil.

