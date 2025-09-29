Back to overview
Home Subsea UK firm nets cable lay award in APAC, opens office in Singapore

Business Developments & Projects
September 29, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Aberdeen-headquartered Maritime Developments Limited (MDL) has secured a subsea installation project in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, an award that came shortly after the opening of an office in Singapore.

Source: Maritime Developments Limited (MDL)

The award covers the laying of two cables and two umbilicals in water depths of between 800 and 1,200 meters, set to be performed in a 60-day campaign.

Scheduled to mobilize from Singapore in 2026, MDL will provide a complete flex-lay spread, including one of its horizontal lay systems, mobilized with a high-capacity four-track tensioner alongside the reel drive system.

The project comes after the company opened an entity in Singapore to support the growing client base in the APAC region, led by Bernice Tan, MDL Regional Manager – APAC.

“With years of experience in marketing flex-lay equipment and services across the APAC region, I am excited to further my career with MDL, a company that truly aligns with my values,” Tan said.

“MDL’s expansion into Asia marks an important step in our ability to fully support our key accounts on a global scale. With equipment based in Singapore, we are now well-positioned to deliver faster, more efficient support to clients across the region.”

