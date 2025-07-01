An offshore rig
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy UK firm secures more funding for Cameroon drilling program

UK firm secures more funding for Cameroon drilling program

Business & Finance
July 1, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

The AIM-listed oil and gas company Tower Resources has expanded its bridge loan with Gibraltar-registered private investment company Prime Resources.

Illustration; Source: Tower Resources

Thanks to the extension, the £500,000 loan announced on March 26, 2025, will be increased by 50%, amounting to £750,000. The term is up to 12 months from the original drawdown, which is March 25, 2025, and convertible into ordinary shares at a fixed conversion price if not prepaid earlier.

As disclosed, the material terms of the loan comprise a 5% cash implementation fee payable on drawdown and interest of 15% per annum or pro rata until repaid, accrued daily and paid on the maturity date. 

Tower Resources Chairman & CEO, Jeremy Asher, said: “The purpose of the Bridge Loan remains to provide the Company with working capital flexibility in preparation for the drilling of the NJOM-3 well on the Thali license in Cameroon. We are now expecting completion of the Cameroon farm-out shortly, however, with the Admarine 510 rig scheduled to be in Cameroon in October, we need to proceed with the contracting of other services.”

The company recently picked the Admarine 510 rig owned by ADES to drill the NJOM-3 well on the Thali license in Cameroon in Q4 2025.

Related Article

Asher also said the company is making progress towards the completion of the farm-out of PEL96 offshore Namibia, adding that updates for both projects would be provided in due time.

Following last year’s farm-out discussions with interested parties for the Thali production sharing contract (PSC), Tower recently agreed to sell non-operated interests in PEL 96 and Thali to Prime Global Energies in exchange for a cash contribution towards the Thali work program and drilling of the NJOM-3 well in 2025.

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles