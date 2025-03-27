UK-made buoyancy modules make their way to Eastern Mediterranean natural gas project
UK-made buoyancy modules make their way to Eastern Mediterranean natural gas project

March 27, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-headquartered CRP Subsea, part of AIS, has been appointed to deliver distributed buoyancy modules (DBMs) for a natural gas development off the Eastern Mediterranean coast.

Source: CRP Subsea

The DBMs will be deployed on dynamic umbilical and mono-ethylene glycol (MEG) risers, which connect to a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit positioned above, operating at depths of approximately 1,800 metres.

According to CRP Subsea, thanks to a high-capacity compliant internal clamp that applies a controlled, uniform circumferential pressure around the riser, the DBMs can withstand the challenging offshore environment, including wave forces, currents, and the motions of the FPSO.

The company did not reveal who the client was and for what project the order was made, but did state that the contract was substantial and it came from a prominent engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) company.

Production of the DBMs will be carried out in Skelmersdale, with project engineering works due to start shortly and delivery scheduled for Q1 2026.

“Securing this contract is a reflection of the trust and collaboration we have built with our customer. It reinforces our commitment to delivering customised, high-quality solutions to our key customers. We look forward to strengthening this partnership further through this project and beyond,” said Matt Burrows, Sales Manager at CRP Subsea.

The UK firm recently won multiple new deals, including an assignment to provide a protection solution for two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cables and a fiber optic cable (FOC) destined for an underwater green electricity project between the U.S. and Canada, as well as an order for DBMs for a deepwater oil field project in the pre-salt Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

