UK marine energy sector growth under discussion by industry stakeholders

September 26, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Industry stakeholders will gather in Aberdeen next month to explore the UK’s multi-billion-pound wave and tidal energy potential.

Source: UK MEC

The Marine Energy 2025 event, organized by Global Underwater Hub (GUH) in partnership with the UK Marine Energy Council (MEC), will take place at GUH’s office in Westhill.

The one-day meeting follows the launch of the UK government’s Marine Energy Taskforce (MET) earlier this year and will combine technology updates with stakeholder engagement sessions, GUH said.

According to a recent policy paper from the Supergen ORE Hub and the Policy and Innovation Group at the University of Edinburgh, the UK could generate up to £50 billion ($67.2 billion) for its economy and create more than 90,000 jobs by taking a leading role in the global marine energy market.

Launched in June by Energy Minister Michael Shanks, the 12-month MET initiative includes MEC, The Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland among its members.

“The potential of the UK’s marine energy sector is enormous, capable of generating more than £50 billion for the UK economy. With more than 30 GW of marine energy potential, the UK has the capacity to lead the world in developing, deploying, and exporting wave and tidal technologies,” said Neil Gordon, Chief Executive at Global Underwater Hub. 

“GUH’s Marine Energy 2025 event, in partnership with the UK Marine Energy Council, will shine a spotlight on the challenges and opportunities ahead, bringing together developers, the supply chain, investors and stakeholders to ensure the UK capitalises on its potential in this space.”

Speakers include Eileen Linklater (European Marine Energy Centre – EMEC), Fraser Johnson (Meygen), Ian Crossland (Mocean Energy), Oliver Wragg (Orbital Marine Power), and Tom Hutchinson (Proteus).

“Marine Energy has the potential to support net zero ambitions, but more critically, support UK economic growth. This event will showcase some of the leading technologies and projects in wave and tidal stream energy and will also explore how our supply chains can be supported to deliver growth,” said Sue Bartlett-Reid, Chairperson of MEC and the MET.

“The stakeholder engagement event will feed into the UK government’s Marine Energy Taskforce, with the aims of increased installed capacity, economic growth and continued high levels of UK supply chain content.”

