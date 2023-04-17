Premium
UK-Norway interconnector projects paused due to timeline conflict
Two multi-purpose interconnector projects that were supposed to link the UK and Norway have been deemed unable to meet the eligibility criteria and have therefore been paused, according to UK energy market regulator Ofgem.
Popular
Monthly subscription
€ 12,50/ month
Features
- Pay monthly
- Monthly cancellable
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Starter Trial
€ 0free for 2 weeks
Features
- Unlimited access for 2 weeks
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Popular
Monthly subscription
€ 12,50/ month
Features
- Pay monthly
- Monthly cancellable
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Yearly subscription
€ 125/ year
Save 16%
Features
- Pay yearly
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Already a member? Log in to MyNavingo
Checking permission...