UK player revamps safety solution for offshore platform red zones

March 13, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Salunda, a UK-headquartered firm specializing in red-zone safety monitoring technology, has launched an updated version of its monitoring device aimed at improving safety during pipe handling and preventing dropped objects incidents on offshore drilling platforms.

Illustration; Source: Salunda

As described by Salunda, just like its predecessor, the Latch Hawk 2 monitoring device notifies drillers of unsafe fingerboard latch conditions within the control system interface and triggers alarms to prevent dropped object incidents.

Launched in 2017, the first generation of Latch Hawk wireless technology represented what Salunda describes as a technological breakthrough for fingerboard management, removing the need for spotters and cameras to conduct visual inspections and verify latch status. 

Since detecting failing latches visually is described as challenging, potentially leading to severe injuries and costly downtime, the UK player developed a solution that can prevent this. Latch Hawk can thus predict failure and offer real-time confirmation thanks to a fingerboard latch monitoring solution.

First, Latch Hawk’s fingerboard sensors are retrofitted onto each latch. Real-time latch status is then streamed wirelessly to the drilling control system via sensors, offering drillers a live visual display of the fingerboard latch. Latch positions are then monitored to detect possible mismatches.

Latch Hawk installation; Source: Salunda

In case of an inconsistency, an alert is triggered within the control system interface, engaging a pipe racker interlock to prevent the chance of dropped pipe or other major failures. 

Alan Finlay, Salunda CEO, said: “Our engineering team has carefully evolved the design of Latch Hawk, incorporating experience from field deployment and customer feedback with a next generation sensor technology and improved power management.  We have realised a device that is more robust with exceptionally long battery life.”

Second-generation improvements to the wireless monitoring device enlisted by Salunda include new sensor technology with better shock and vibration resistance, a more robust design, and cloud-based digital condition monitoring. Additionally, Latch Hawk 2’s battery life exceeds seven years, which is two years longer than in the previous version.

Salunda’s other solution, CrewHawk, was recently installed on four platforms offshore Guyana. The red-zone monitoring tool enables tracking of workers and equipment.

