US firm’s solution bringing data-driven safety to offshore ops

May 23, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

U.S. provider of ocean data management solutions Terradepth has won a multi-year master services agreement for the provision of geospatial data with an undisclosed offshore energy company. 

Illustration; Source: Terradepth

Terradepth is set to provide ocean data as a Service (ODaaS) under the five-year contract with a company described as “major.” This entails autonomous hydrographic survey and data services at what the U.S. firm says will be “a fraction” of the traditional time and cost.

The first project for which the company will leverage its solutions will be a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

“This engagement validates Terradepth’s value proposition of a complete solution at a much lower cost: autonomous data acquisition delivered through a secure, cloud-native data platform,” said Kris Rydberg, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Terradepth. 

The company plans to deploy its ODaaS vertically integrated solution, from robotic autonomous subsea data collection capability to delivery of processed data through its Absolute Ocean platform providing scalable subsea data visualization and management. 

“With Ocean Data as a Service, we’re solving subsea operations challenges—cost, speed, access, and repeatability—across government and infrastructure-intensive commercial sectors like offshore energy, subsea fiber and electric cable – with a scalable, integrated solution,” added Terradepth’s COO.

As explained, the integrated workflow enables all participants to gain insights from the bathymetric data to conduct safe and sustainable operations.

Last May, the U.S. firm’s tech was chosen by Oceaneering International to boost ocean data management and visualization in its operations.

In an interview published a month later, Terradepth COO highlighted the importance of near-real-time data access and processing in an underwater environment that is constantly changing.

