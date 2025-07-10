Scott Duguid, MD of eGroup; Courtesy of eGroup
UK player ups headcount ante with contract wins encapsulating 'high-profile' oil & gas assets

July 10, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Aberdeenshire-based surface preparation specialist, eBlast, part of the eGroup, has tucked multiple new energy sector assignments under its belt, including work on oil and gas operators’ projects in the UK and abroad.

eBlast, which applies extensive protective coatings at its facility in Kintore to a raft of different components destined for offshore use, primarily within the oil and gas sector, disclosed a cluster of new contract awards totaling a seven-figure sum for the provision of surface preparation to the energy and infrastructure sectors not only in the UK but also overseas.

The British firm, which marks its 25th anniversary with 100,000 completed jobs, claims to support “high-profile developments” for operators, such as Shell, Aker BP, Equinor, Harbour Energy, TotalEnergies, and ExxonMobil, with work ranging from critical offshore assemblies to what it said to be one of the largest subsea structures ever fabricated in Aberdeen.

Scott Duguid, Managing Director of eGroup, commented: “As we mark a quarter of a century in business for eBlast, it’s encouraging to see the continued trust placed in us by our clients. Our focus has always been on carrying out work of the highest standard and being a reliable partner. This is a reflection of the long-standing relationships we’ve built with clients which continue to grow and strengthen year after year.”

The company explains that its new deals, which span major energy projects, including those in Azerbaijan’s Baku and the Norwegian North Sea, involve large-scale work on risers, caissons, and specialist pipework. Thanks to the continued growth, eBlast has expanded its team this year, bringing the total headcount to 90, while its sister company, eTest, celebrates its 10th anniversary with 10,000 jobs finished since start-up.

Duguid added: “This level of contract activity in the first half of the year demonstrates the scale of capacity and technical strength we bring to every engagement. Our teams at eBlast and eTest continue to deliver high performance outcomes across some of the industry’s most demanding scopes.

“We’ve invested heavily in our people, plant, and processes, and clients are responding to that. Our integrated approach reduces complexity whilst ensuring a consistently high-quality standard throughout every stage of delivery.”

