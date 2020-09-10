Update: Fire-hit MOL Charisma to dock in Singapore

September 10, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

The Post-Panamax containership MOL Charisma, which experienced fire in one of its cargo holds while sailing off Sri Lanka last week, will return to Singapore to undergo neccessary inspections.

“We have been informed that the vessel MOL Charisma (voyage 211W), deployed in our Pacific South 3 (PS3) service, will proceed to Singapore as the ship owner was unable to arrange a Salvor Surveyor and Fire Experts in either Colombo, Sri Lanka, or at Indian ports,” German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd said in an update.

“Henceforth the vessel needs to turn back to Singapore, where experts are available. The estimated time of arrival (ETA) is September 13, 2020, 6 pm LT, Singapore Anchorage.”

As explained, without confirmation that the cargo hold no. 5 is fully cleared of fire, the company is unable to berth the ship and commence cargo operations at any ports.

“We are currently working on alternative arrangements to accommodate cargo originally intended for the voyage of the MOL Charisma,” Hapag-Lloyd added.

As Offshore Energy earlier reported, the 8,110 TEU boxship was en route from Port Kelang, Malaysia to Nhava Sheva, India when it caught fire.

Owned by MOL, the boxship is operated by Singapore-based Ocean Network Express (ONE), according to data provided by VesselsValue.