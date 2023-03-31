Update: Monjasa Reformer located and safe as pirates kidnap part of crew

March 31, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

The chemical tanker Monjasa Reformer, which went missing for days after getting boarded by pirates on Saturday, March 25, some 140 nautical miles West of Port Pointe-Noire, DR Congo, has been located.

Image for illustration purposes; Monjasa Server. Courtesy of Monjasa

Based on an update from the British-French naval maritime response center Maritime Domain Awareness for Trade – Gulf of Guinea (MDAT-GoG), the vessel is safe and the incident is ‘complete’.

EOS Risk Group said that a distress call was received at 19:37 UTC on March 30 from the missing tanker Monjasa Reformer, putting the vessel 90nm south of Bonny, Nigeria.

“Whilst there remains uncertainty surrounding the incident, vessels are advised to increase alert state and maintain visual and radar lookout,” EOS Risk group said.

Several members of the crew are reportedly taken hostage by the pirates, according to Danish maritime fuel provider Monjasa, the owner of the vessel. Monjasa Reformer had 16 crew members on board when the incident occurred. Initial reports said that the crew managed to retreat to the citadel at the time of the boarding.

Monjasa said that the rescued crew members were all in good health and safely located in a secure environment and receiving proper attention. No further details were provided.

The ship and its cargo are reportedly undamaged.

Monjasa Reformer is utilized in West Africa as part of Monjasa’s marine fuels operations worldwide, transporting marine gas oil, very low sulfur fuel oil, and high sulfur fuel oil products on its vessel.