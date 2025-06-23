TMS Tah Muang vessel at sea
Another Strategic Marine-built crew boat joins Thai firm's fleet

June 23, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Truth Maritime Services (TMS), a subsidiary of Thailand’s Prima Marine Group, has taken delivery of a fast crew boat (FCB) built by Singapore’s Strategic Marine.

TMS Tah Muang; Source: Strategic Marine via LinkedIn

The latest addition to TMS’ growing fleet, TMS Tah Muang, is a 42-meter fourth-generation FCB. It is the fourth high-performance vessel delivered by Strategic Marine to TMS since 2024, following TMS Ranod, TMS Raman, and TMS Chana.

Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine, said: “We are pleased to deliver TMS Tah Muang to our valued partner Truth Maritime Services. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to providing dependable, high-performance vessels that contribute meaningfully to our clients’ operational success. We sincerely thank TMS and Prima Marine Group for their trust and continued partnership.”

Built to meet the operational needs of offshore energy clients in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, TMS Tah Muang is equipped with what the shipbuilder says are advanced capabilities to ensure the safety of crew transfers and support services in demanding offshore environments.

The latest addition brings TMS’ fleet to 18 crew boats and two 300-passenger accommodation barges. It follows the delivery of two new vessels in April 2025.

