US firm to test environmental and social impact for oil & gas projects in Suriname

August 6, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Florida-headquartered marine environmental consulting firm CSA Ocean Sciences (CSA) and its Suriname subsidiary, CSA Suriname, have secured several projects for oil & gas operators in Suriname.

Source: CSA Ocean Sciences

Under the multi-year contracts for operators described as “major”, CSA will manage multiple environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) programs offshore Suriname, mobilizing vessels of opportunity to perform field operations in a range of water depths up to 3,000 msw.

The company noted that these studies would feed ESIA programs and would include environmental baseline surveys with sampling and laboratory analysis, long-term metocean deployments to measure currents and waves, marine fauna observations, and passive acoustic monitoring in compliance with the Nationale Milieu Autoriteit (NMA), responsible for implementing the provisions of the Environmental Framework Law in Suriname to allow oil & gas project proponents to achieve permits within environmental guidelines.

CSA has been supporting offshore oil & gas operators in Suriname since 2009 and formed an in-country office in 2021.

“The Suriname/Guyana region has been an exciting development in the oil and gas industry in recent years, and CSA has supported this local market for over 15 years,” said Kevin Peterson, CEO of CSA. “CSA’s office in Paramaribo, Suriname, has helped us develop and maintain long-standing local relationships and provide CSA with a unique capacity for supporting this growing offshore energy sector with best-in-class multidisciplinary survey services.”

CSA recently shed light on a scientific discovery at an offshore natural gas platform in the Mediterranean Sea that had spurred investigation among faculty members at Tel Aviv University and collaborating partners in the region.

