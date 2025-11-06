Back to overview
Home Subsea US firm wraps up 180-day survey campaign offshore Mozambique

US firm wraps up 180-day survey campaign offshore Mozambique

Project & Tenders
November 6, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Florida-headquartered marine environmental consulting firm CSA Ocean Sciences (CSA) has performed an environmental baseline survey (EBS) off the coast of Mozambique for what it says is a major oil & gas company.

Source: CSA Ocean Sciences

CSA’s project scope included water column profiling, environmental sampling, seafloor imaging, plankton net tows, sediment coring, biodiversity observations, passive acoustic monitoring of vocalizing marine mammals, the installation and recovery of metocean moorings, and a current analysis, over a period of 180 days.

The personnel also carried out air quality measurements using gravimetric and spectral absorbance methods to capture aerosolized particulates and gaseous contaminants, with the validated data to be examined for operator effectiveness and compliance over time.

CSA provided all the necessary equipment, instrumentation, and field personnel, before chartering and mobilizing a dynamically positioned vessel.

“CSA prides itself on the planning and execution of comprehensive marine survey work scopes that support responsible offshore energy development through scientifically robust data analysis,” said Gordon Stevens, CSA’s President.

“Over the past five years, CSA has managed more than 400 projects for offshore oil and gas companies around the globe, and it is this blend of operational experience and scientific expertise that places CSA in a unique position to help guide clients through the local environmental and regulatory landscape, while also prioritizing the need for sustainable E&P activities amid ballooning demand for energy around the world.”

Related Article

CSA said it was currently running several other similar long-term ocean monitoring campaigns in waters offshore East Africa, West Africa, South America, and the Pacific Ocean.

OE logo

Power Your Brand With Offshore Energy ⤵️

Take the spotlight and anchor your brand in the heart of the offshore world!

Join us for a bigger impact and amplify your presence at the core hub of the offshore energy community!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles