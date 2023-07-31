US offshore rig count moves up a step

July 31, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Baker Hughes’ weekly rig count report shows that the number of offshore rigs in the United States climbed a notch last week while the total number of rigs operating in the U.S. slid down to 664 from 669 units recorded during the week before.

Sevan Louisiana semi-sub (for illustration purposes); Source: Seadrill

After the decrease in the offshore rig activity for units working in the U.S., the total number of offshore rigs held steady at 18 units for another week, before it rose back to 19 units, according to Baker Hughes. In addition, offshore rigs were up by 2 units on a year-over-year basis.

Rig count; Source: Baker Hughes

Moreover, Baker Hughes’ report outlines that the total number of active drilling rigs – including onshore and offshore ones – in the United States decreased by 5 units last week, going down to 664, which is down by 103 rigs from last year’s count of 767 with oil rigs sliding down by 76 units, gas rigs slipping down by 29 units, and miscellaneous rigs climbing up by 2 units.

When compared to the figures from the week before, oil rigs in the U.S. went down by 1 unit to 529 last week while gas rigs slipped down by 3 units to 128, and miscellaneous rigs dropped down by 1 unit to 7.

On the other hand, the total number of active rigs in Canada increased by 6 units, reaching 193 rigs, with oil rigs going up by 5 units to 121 while gas rigs inched up by 1 unit to 72.

Furthermore, the company’s report underlines that the total number of rigs in Canada slid down by 11 units from last year’s count of 204 rigs. While oil rigs fell by 16 units last week compared to the year before, gas rigs rose up by 5 units.