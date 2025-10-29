LNG tanker (for illustration purposes); Source: U.S. Department of Energy
US pushes to streamline permitting with new bill by fast-tracking LNG export approvals

Regulation & Policy
October 29, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

As the United States (U.S.) has set its cap on growing its liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry, multiple steps are being taken to shake off the regulatory shackles impeding the LNG export boom. The latest such move is encapsulated in a proposed bill aimed at accelerating the federal approval process for LNG exports.

To this end, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and his colleagues have introduced the Natural Gas Export Expansion Act, a legislation that would amend the Natural Gas Act to treat export applications to non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) countries the same as those to FTA nations, streamlining the permitting process.

Sen. Cruz highlighted:“Increasing U.S. energy exports is good for America, and there is no bigger energy producer than the state of Texas. My legislation expedites permits for LNG exporters to ensure that Texas-produced gas can be sent to our allies around the world. 

“It will enhance American energy dominance, create jobs, and drive investment. I call on my colleagues to pass this legislation expeditiously.”

This bill excludes sanctioned countries and allows the U.S. President or Congress to block specific nations. According to Cruz, the bill has the potential to boost American energy dominance, create jobs, and strengthen alliances by expediting the federal approval process for LNG exports.

While co-sponsors, Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), echoed the bill’s national security and economic benefits, Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas) will introduce companion legislation in the House.

Sen. Cramer noted:“I am a firm believer energy security is national security and exporting liquefied natural gas strengthens our geopolitical hand. Our bill would eliminate onerous regulations surrounding the American liquefied natural gas industry and encourage our producers to sell their premier product around the world.

“Effectively, it would help keep people safe, keep our workers employed in good paying jobs, lower global emissions, and get a much-needed product to market.”

The bill is perceived to build on Cruz’s ongoing efforts to promote LNG infrastructure and regulatory reform, including previous versions of the bill and the Protect LNG Act. This move follows his advocacy for the Rio Grande LNG project and past actions that enabled LNG exports to Asia.

Sen. Capito stated:“Expediting the approval process to export American liquified natural gas to our allies will not only strengthen our economy and create jobs, but it will also ensure that those countries do not have to rely on adversaries for their energy needs.

“Unleashing American energy is a vital component to our national security, and I’m proud to join my colleagues in reintroducing legislation that supports both of these important missions.”

The Natural Gas Export Expansion Act is designed to speed up non-free trade agreement export permits, but retain the current law for restricted nations. Cruz previously introduced the bill in 2023 and 2021.

Rep. Cloud said:“The current approval process for our LNG exports is burdened with bureaucratic red tape that puts American energy independence and dominance at risk.

The Natural Gas Expansion Act eliminates regulatory hurdles, which will secure our energy, trade, and job markets, regardless of any change in the executive.”

