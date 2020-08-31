US seizes websites of Iranian companies accused of shipping fuel to Venezuela

August 31, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

The U.S. Justice Department has seized three websites used by Iranian fuel traders, which are accused of being used as front companies for arranging a multimillion-dollar fuel shipment by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to Venezuela.

The companies in question have been identified as Mobin International, Sohar Fuel, and Oman Fuel.

The Justice Department said:

“The forfeiture complaint alleged how Mohammad Madanipour used a web of front companies, including Mobin International to perpetrate this scheme. The websites for Mobin International and related front companies, Sohar Fuel, and Oman Fuel, now display the following splash page noting control by the U.S. government:”

Image by DoJ

The fuel in question was confiscated by the U.S. forces earlier this month from four oil tankers, M/T Bella, M/T Bering, the M/T Pandi, and the M/T Luna.

A seizure order for the cargo from all four vessels was issued by U.S. District Court Judge Jeb Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The operation was part of the U.S. efforts to enforce its sanctions on both Iran and Venezuela.

A total of 1.116 million barrels of petroleum is now in U.S. custody.