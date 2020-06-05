Utkilen takes delivery of third LNG-ready tanker

The Bergen-headquartered shipping company Utkilen has taken delivery of its thirds LNG-ready tanker from the Dingheng shipyard in China on June 3.

Courtesy of Utkilen

The 10,500-dwt newbuilding named Saltstraum, featuring stainless steel cargo tanks, is the third in the series of four newbuilds ordered at the Chinese shipyard.

According to the marine engineering specialist FKAB, Saltstraum is set to leave the yard on June 6 for its first cargo loading before setting sail for Europe.

On the same day, Utkilen’s fourth vessel in the series, Sydstraum is scheduled to start sea trials.

Both vessels are prepared for dual fuel, with an LNG ready engine as well as prepared for battery pack installation, Utkilen said in its statement.

The vessel is designed by FKAB Marine Design in cooperation with both the owner Utkilen and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou) Dingheng, formerly known as Avic Dingheng Shipbuilding.



The Utkilen T32 design is an ice-class chemical tanker with cargo tanks in duplex stainless steel.