First wind-assisted methanol-ready hybrid tanker delivered to Terntank

April 22, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Swedish shipping company Terntank has taken delivery of its first Hybrid Solution Plus tanker with wind-assisted propulsion and a methanol-ready engine.

The 15,000 dwt hybrid tanker Tern Vik was delivered on April 22 from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou), nearly a month after its naming ceremony.

Tern Vik is the first of five next-generation vessels in Terntank’s Hybrid Solution Plus series equipped with wind-assisted propulsion, a methanol-ready engine, a hybrid battery system, and a shore power connection.

The design is expected to result in an EEDI between 16-40% below the 2025 Phase 3 requirements.

The newbuild with 14 cargo tank segregation was designed by Norwegian technology firm Kongsberg and developed from the experience of the previous six Avic series vessels.

Following loading in Southeast Asia and discharging in Northern Europe, the newbuild will commence long-term charter with North European Oil Trade (NEOT), a Finnish-based group specializing in oil and bioproducts sales in the Nordic countries, as agreed in 2023.

Tern Vik’s sister vessel, Tern Land, is also scheduled to join Terntank’s fleet in spring 2025.

The shipping company has a total of five Hybrid Solution Plus tankers on order at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, with deliveries planned to be completed by 2027.

