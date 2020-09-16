UXOcontrol and Louis Dreyfus checking Saint-Brieuc site

September 16, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

UXOcontrol and its consortium partner Louis Dreyfus TravOcean have secured a contract to carry out the UXO identification and debris removal campaign at the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind project in France.

The campaign mobilized in July with Louis Dreyfus Armateur’s UXO survey and identification vessel Wind of Pride, which will conduct identification works for an estimated 80 days.

“The Saint-Brieuc UXO project is set to engage 40 of UXOcontrol’s highly-skilled offshore personnel, in addition to six of its onshore experts,” said Den Ouden CEO, Jeroen den Ouden.

“We will be working closely with Ailes Marines’ steam to eliminate any UXO-related risks, ensuring the safe construction and successful completion of this project.”

Ailes Marines, a subsidiary of Iberdrola, is developing the 496 MW Saint-Brieuc wind farm in the Bay of Saint-Brieuc offshore Brittany.

The wind farm will comprise 62 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines installed some 16km offshore. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2021, with commissioning planned for 2023.