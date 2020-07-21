UXOcontrol lands Hollandse Kust Zuid contract

Vattenfall has appointed UXOcontrol as specialist contractor to complete the unexploded ordnance (UXO) identification campaign for the Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore wind project.

When construction is completed, the 1.5 GW Hollandse Kust Zuid wind farm zone will cover an area of 225 km2 with water depths at site ranging from 18.1 to 27.8 metres. The wind farm is located between 18-36 kilometres off the coast of the Netherlands.

Following geophysical UXO survey work, the identification campaign is scheduled to commence in July 2020.

UXOcontrol will mobilise a fully equipped UXO identification vessel, Geoholm, which will conduct UXO identification works for an estimated 14-week period.

The works for Hollandse Kust Zuid, which consists of four different sites, will be executed in two campaigns.

In 2020, UXO identification will be performed on sites 1 and 2, and in 2021 on sites 3 and 4.

UXOcontrol is a joint venture company between N-Sea and BODAC.

N-Sea CEO, Arno van Poppel, said: “The renewable energy sector is one of UXOcontrol’s key markets and we are proud to showcase our capabilities and expertise by working on a project as significant as the Hollandse Kust Zuid wind farm and by doing these works, to make a clear contribution to a better, safer and cleaner world.”

The Hollandse Kust Zuid will be the largest offshore wind farm in the Netherlands and in the world once fully operational in 2023. The zero-subsidy wind farm will feature 140 Siemens Gamesa SG 11.0-200 DD wind turbines.